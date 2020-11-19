Derick Dillard Jokes That the Duggar Family Gets Married Young Because 'We Want to Have Sex'

Derick Dillard has a theory on why people in his wife's family tend to marry young. The comment came after Derick's wife, Jill Duggar, took to Instagram to share a selfie in promotion of her latest YouTube video.

One person commented on Jill's post by expressing surprise over that fact that her younger brother, 18-year-old Justin, had recently announced his engagement to Claire Spivey, just one month after first going public with their courtship.

"Why do you guys rush to marry life. He's a kid and Claire too!!!" the person wrote.

"Because we want to have sex," Derick quipped, referring to most of the family members abstaining from sex before marriage.

Jill responded to her husband's comment by joking, "you're more popular than me babe." She added the smiling, tongue out and OK emojis in a second comment as well.

The Instagram exchange comes after Jill revealed that she's has distanced herself from her family, following her 2017 departure from their reality show, Counting On. Since her exit, Jill has publicly gone against some of their well-known rules by having alcohol, getting a nose ring and wearing jeans.

"Sometimes, it's a good thing being OK with other people not being OK," she told People. "I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point, but I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."

