Derek Jeter Reportedly Forgoes Entire Miami Marlins Salary Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Derek Jeter is giving up his paycheck as chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins, according to reports.

As the coronavirus pandemic puts many out of work due to quarantine mandates, the 45-year-old former MLB player, who serves as CEO and part owner of the Marlins, announced during a company conference call on Monday that he is voluntarily forgoing his estimated $5 million annual salary indefinitely, ESPN reports. Other members of the Marlins' executive team also reportedly took pay cuts.

Jeter started working with the Marlins in September 2017, three years after he retired from the New York Yankees.

The news comes after the MLB announced in early March that spring training had been suspended and opening day of the 2020 season, which was to take place on March 26, had been pushed back.

Meanwhile, Jeter's former Yankees teammate, Alex Rodriguez, might be looking to purchase a team of his own. According to several reports, Rodriguez and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, are taking steps to purchase the New York Mets.

Variety reports that the couple has retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid and are working with managing director Eric Menell, the bank’s co-head of North American media investment banking. The Mets are currently owned by the Wilpon family, and hedge fund manager Steve Cohen was previously in negotiations to buy the team for $2.6 billion, but it fell through in February.

While Lopez nor Rodriguez have confirmed the report, ET did talk to the former Yankees player about how he's keeping busy while quarantining. Check it out: