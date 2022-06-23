Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After Daughter Sami

Less than a week ago, Denise Richards flirted with dipping her toe in the water that is OnlyFans. Fast forward to now, and she's taken the plunge.

The Wild Things star announced Thursday on Instagram that she followed in her 18-year-old daughter, Sami's, footsteps and joined the subscription-based adult social media platform. She made the announcement with a video of herself wearing a white dress confidently walking straight into the ocean.

The move comes just days after the 51-year-old doubled down in her support of Sami joining OnlyFans, this after Richards' ex and Sami's father, Charlie Sheen, initially voiced his disapproval.

Over the weekend, Richards went to bat for her daughter and questioned those passing judgment, including Sheen. What's more, Richards hinted at possibly joining the site after applauding her daughter's ability to monetize her content.

“Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We’ve all done it," Richards wrote, in part. "Because you get paid on Only Fans? I’m pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I’m sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account.”

Shortly after that post, the actress posted a NSFW photo showing her on the beach working on her tan.

Sami has over 4,000 subscribers who pay $19.99 per month to view her content. She's uploaded five posts so far. Richards charges $25 per month and so far has uploaded one piece of content.

Not long after criticizing Sami's decision and calling out Richards, the Two and a Half Men star changed his tune about Sami joining OnlyFans.

In a statement to ET, released by Sheen's publicist, Jeff Ballard, the actor said Richards "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed." Sheen added, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”