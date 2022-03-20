Demi Moore Commemorates Bruce Willis' Birthday With Adorable Post Celebrating Their 'Blended Family'

Demi Moore is celebrating ex-husband Bruce Willis' 67th birthday in the sweetest way.

The actress is famously still friends with her former husband, and on Saturday she commemorated his birthday with a beaming kitchen snapshot.

"Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍" Moore, 59, captioned the fun photo.

The pair first tied the knot in 1987, but separated in 1998, before finalizing their divorce in 2000. Moore and Willis share three daughters -- Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Willis later married his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, on March 21, 2009. They share two daughters together -- Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.

Heming shared a heartfelt birthday post for her husband as well, which featured a video montage of cute moments from their relationship together, which honored the actor's romantic side and his fun personality.

"I don’t just love him, I really really like him 💓 #birthdayboy 🥳💝"

Willis, Moore and Heming have made it clear that they are all close friends, and have spent a great deal of time together -- particularly during the early days of the pandemic -- hanging out and celebrating the special moments in each others lives.

The Die Hard star spent several weeks quarantined with his ex-wife and their three daughters at Moore's house in early 2020, while Heming self-isolated with their younger daughters at their family home during that time.

A source told ET in May 2020, "Bruce, Emma and their daughters are reunited again after being separated for a while due to the coronavirus. The family is in Idaho and happy to be together for Evelyn’s birthday." The reunion came just one day before their daughter's sixth birthday.

Meanwhile, Willis and Moore's unconventional quarantine situation drew a lot of attention, as the family shared photos of their matching pajamas, dance parties and at-home haircuts. Check out the video below to see more on the happy family's ideal co-parenting dynamics.