Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Enjoy 'Family Book Club' During Coronavirus Quarantine

From matching pajamas to book club -- Demi Moore and Bruce Willis aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic ruin their fun!

The former couple are currently in self-isolation with their three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

On Monday, Demi, 57, posted a snap showing their latest pastime, reading Laura Day’s How to Rule the World from Your Couch.

The photo showed Bruce, 65, Demi, their daughters, Tallulah’s boyfriend, Dillon Buss, and Scout’s boyfriend, Jake Miller, all engrossed in the book.

“Family book club… How to Rule the World from Your Couch — quarantine edition,” Demi captioned the pic.

Previously, Demi shared a fun snap of the family all wearing the same green-and-white striped pajamas while “bonding” during self-isolation.

“Family bonding 💚,” she captioned the photo.

Demi also shared an image showing her sorting through photos with her “quarantine crew” for a family project at the end of March.

Willis also has two daughters (Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5) with his wife, Emma Heming.

While she doesn’t appear to have joined the clan, she sent her love via a comment on the family’s matching pajamas pic. “At its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚,” she wrote.

See more on the family below.