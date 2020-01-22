Demi Lovato's Return to the Spotlight: Why This Music Comeback Is 'Extremely Raw But Very Real'

The comeback is stronger than the setback, and Demi Lovato is more than ready to own 2020!

On Jan. 26, the 27-year-old singer will take the stage inside Los Angeles' Staples Center for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Just one week later, she'll perform again, this time taking center field inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV. Both will mark her courageous return to the spotlight since completing treatment for substance abuse issues in November 2018, and Lovatics everywhere couldn't be more excited to cheer her on.

"Demi's 2020 comeback of the GRAMMYs and Super Bowl is just the start," a source tells ET. "Her and Scooter Braun have big plans this year."

Lovato revealed via Instagram last May that she was excited to begin her "next chapter" after signing with her new manager. Braun, who also works with stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, said at the time that he was "honored" to add the Albuquerque, New Mexico, native to his client list.

"She is a special person and a special talent," he marveled. "Welcome to the family, Demi."

ET/Getty Images

In the months following the exciting announcement, Lovato has been hard at work in the studio, turning her real-life stories into passionate songs that she hopes will make a powerful impact. A source tells ET that the brunette beauty has plans to release new music in 2020, which will mark the first we've heard from her since 2018's "Sober." Her last album, Tell Me You Love Me, was released in September 2017 and featured hits like "Sorry Not Sorry" and "You Don't Do It for Me Anymore."

"Demi will be releasing new music this year, and it will be extremely raw but very real," the source teases. "The album will be like a rebirth for Demi."

"She's spent a lot of time in the studio last year writing and recording and is ready to share her journey with the world," the source adds. "Demi is nervous to be sharing such intimate details, but also knows her story can save lives."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Philymack

As Lovato gears up for her highly anticipated performance on Sunday, ET's breaking down all the reasons why 2020 is the perfect time for her long-awaited comeback.

1. She has a positive new outlook on life.

Last November, Lovato spoke at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles, where she reflected on the road that has led to her optimistic perspective. It marked her first major interview since her overdose in July 2018.

"What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot. I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter," she exclaimed. "I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way. I love the person that I am today."

"Over the past five years, I've learned life is not worth living unless you're living for yourself. If you're trying to be someone you're not, or you're trying to please other people, it's not going to work out in the long run," she continued. "If you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple. If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Be yourself and don't be afraid of what people think."

2. Music is her happy place -- and her gift to the world.

At that same event, Lovato teased that new music was coming but purposely didn't offer fans a timeline. "It's important to remember that I am so cautious this time around of jumping back into things," she explained. "I've really decided to take my time with things, so when the time is right to release new music, I will put it out there."

"Genuinely, I just want people to remember that I'm a singer. I think that a lot of the things I've been through kind of outshined my successes in the music industry or acting now," she added. "I just want people to remember that that's what I want to give to the world. So please focus on that and not the other things."

3. Her confidence is on fire right now.

Lovato has been extremely vocal in the past about her longtime struggles with body image, but in September 2019, she proclaimed she was done with feeling "ashamed" of what she sees in the mirror for good. At the time, she uploaded an unedited photo of herself to her Instagram, accompanying it with a lengthy caption about self-love.

"I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day," she explained. "It's such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet sh*t."

"Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too!" she continued. "Now back to the studio. I'm working on an anthem 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️"

4. "Rebirth" is her 2020 motto.

Just days before ringing in the new year, Lovato paid a visit to Rome-based tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi, who created a beautiful back tattoo for the singer that represents "a rebirth of the spirit."

"The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward," Capozzi revealed via Instagram. "The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you."

5. She has nothing to hold back.

Lovato has admitted to making mistakes in the past, but now, she's ready to be more open and honest than ever before, by sharing her story the way she knows best -- through music.

"You know what's great about making an album? You get to say anything you want," she explained via Instagram Stories last June. "Be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it."