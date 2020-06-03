Demi Lovato's 'I Love Me' Music Video References Overdose, Jonas Brothers and Wilmer Valderrama

Fans can't seem to get enough of Demi Lovato's new single, "I Love Me."

Ever since the singer dropped the track and its accompanying music video Thursday night, Lovatics have been sharing screenshots via social media of all the clues that seemingly reference some of her real-life experiences in the public eye. Now, ET's breaking down all the speculative easter eggs found in "I Love Me"!

One minute and 40 seconds into the video, cameras show a shot of a single mom on the street with two young daughters, which seems to symbolize Lovato's own childhood. The singer was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and raised in Dallas, Texas, by her mom, Dianna De La Garza, after her father, Patrick Martin Lovato, left the family.

Then, around the 1:53 mark, Lovato is surrounded by a team of people all dressed in black with sunglasses shading their eyes. Fans seemed to think this referenced the singer's "Confident" days, when she often spoke about feeling controlled by her management team. Lovato announced in May 2019 that she had signed with a new manager, Scooter Braun, who also reps stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Seconds later, it appears Lovato flashes back to her Camp Rock days. Fans thought this one was pretty obvious, seeing as the girl holding the microphone at 1:57 is wearing an outfit that's almost identical to the one Lovato rocked in the 2008 Disney movie.

Speaking of Camp Rock, which also starred the Jonas Brothers, there seems to be another reference to Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas at the 2:08 mark, when three guys in shiny suits pass her on the street. Lovato has a long history with the JoBros. In addition to starring onscreen, writing and touring together, she also dated Joe on and off between 2008 and 2010.

Lovato then walks past an ambulance around the 2:59 mark, and lovingly reaches out to place her hand on a girl on a stretcher. The telling visual, for some fans, seemed to reference Lovato's own hospitalization and recovery following her highly publicized overdose in 2018.

The scene then shows a bride and groom holding hands and crossing the street, which some fans believe symbolizes Wilmer Valderrama's January engagement to model Amanda Pacheco. Lovato dated the actor from 2010 to 2016. Despite their longterm relationship, Valderrama never asked Lovato to be his wife.

Watch the full music video below:

Hours before "I Love Me" dropped on Thursday, Lovato teased what fans could expect from her new single in an interview with New Music Daily on Apple Music.

"This track is all about loving yourself. It's an anthem," she shared. "It talks about how hard we are on ourselves and the negative self-talk, [and] how easily we can listen to that. But when is loving yourself gonna be enough?"

The new song comes as fans eagerly await a full album from the songstress, who hasn't released an album since 2017's Tell Me You Love Me. "I'm actually [still] finishing up some of the album ... we kinda went back to the drawing board," she teased. "I thought, 'What is this album missing? Am I really putting out the best work that I possibly can?' So I'm just taking a little bit more time with it."

Hear more in the video below.