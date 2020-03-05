Demi Lovato Wows Boyfriend Max Ehrich With Steamy Pool Selfies

Demi Lovato is learning new skills in quarantine, and on Saturday, that included learning how to use the self-timer feature on her phone.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer wowed fans -- and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich -- with a series of steamy selfies she took by the pool. Lovato, 27, was bare faced and beautiful as she posed in a strapless one piece swimsuit.

"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics. @angelokritikos - you in trouble boo boo 😝🌴," she playfully said, tagging her photographer.

Kritikos responded, writing, "BRING IT ON BOO 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 😍😍😍😍."

Ehrich, meanwhile, left a heart-eye emoji of his own, while celebs like Ashley Graham and JoJo also praised Lovato for the stunning snaps.

ET learned in March that Lovato and Ehrich were dating. According to ET's source, the pair's relationship was new, after meeting weeks prior. The source added the couple were greatly enjoying spending time together.

While Lovato and Ehrich are loving their time together during quarantine, the former Disney star recently told Jameela Jamil on her I Weigh podcast that she doesn't keep in touch with her exes.

"I kind of used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right," shared Lovato, who has dated Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama. "The fact of the matter is, I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either."

The pop star added, "Now that I’ve been able to fully let go of people, you know, that is another thing that I had to learn when it comes to cutting toxic people out of your life -- if they’re an ex, it’s for a reason."

See more on Lovato in the video below.