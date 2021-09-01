Demi Lovato Slid Into 'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire's DMs to Ask Her Out

Demi Lovato shot their shot with Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire! The 29-year-old "I Love Me" singer invited Hampshire on their podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, and the 40-year-old actress asked if she could share how the two first met.

Hampshire revealed that Lovato slid into her DMs. "I did, I slid in those DMs," the pop star quipped.

"You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,'" Hampshire recalled. "And then you said, below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that's confusing. I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up."

Lovato recalled Hampshire calling out their age gap, saying the actress didn't think they'd find the same things funny.

"You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!'" Hampshire recalled, referencing 78-year-old Taylor's relationship with 46-year-old Paulson. "I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be."

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Lovato, who came out as non-binary earlier this year, laughed off the exchange, saying, "A non-binary person can dream. And they, she -- I was a 'she' at the time -- she was dreaming big. I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends."

Hampshire agreed, adding, "Me too. I wish you weren't 29!"

Lovato admitted the comparison to Taylor and Paulson was "not my smoothest move," but Hampshire noted she found Lovato's attempt to dig themself out to be the most endearing.

"I think at that point I was sending you voice notes being like, 'No! That's not what I meant. I'm so sorry!'" Lovato recalled, laughing.

Both stars revealed they are single at the moment. Lovato ended their engagement to actor Max Ehrich last year and Hampshire was previously engaged to singer Teddy Geiger. Hampshire said she felt dating might be too difficult after her breakup.

"I went through a difficult breakup and it kind of forced me to really go to therapy and look at myself because I was all about the other person," she shared. "Everything was about me not having any needs and any self worth and now that I've finally gotten to, after lots of expensive, expensive therapy, that I love me so much and doing what I want to do, that I'm scared to get into a relationship. I'm worried that I'm just going to give that up."

Lovato agreed, saying, "I've gotten to that point too where I'm like, 'But wait, I really love my Grey's Anatomy marathons that I have by myself.' I don't know if someone who I date is going to be interested in that."

The pair couldn't get out of their flirty cycle, with Hampshire even saying, "It wasn't that I didn't want to date you by the way." Lovato then interrupted Hampshire to discuss the actress' new TV show, Chapelwaite, which is based on Stephen King's short story, Jerusalem's Lot.

Earlier in the episode, Hampshire went public about her struggles with an eating disorder, saying that Lovato's own openness on the same topic inspired her.

"I had told you something that I'd never shared with anybody just like that before," Hampshire said to Lovato. "I had told you that you speaking out about your eating disorder in the way that you did, especially because it was bulimia -- I even have trouble saying that word, which is a problem, obviously -- but you really affected me when I didn't even know you."

She shared that she went to treatment for the eating disorder.

"Right before Schitt's Creek, I went into treatment. It was a month," she said. "I came out and did Schitt's Creek."