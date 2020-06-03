Demi Lovato Sings About Self Love in Bold New Single 'I Love Me' -- Watch the Video!

It’s a big day for Lovatics!

Demi Lovato dropped her new single, “I Love Me,” on Thursday night and fans can’t get enough of the track.

Lovato also released a music video for the new tune, which sees different versions of herself fighting each other in an apartment, as well as the singer boldly walking down a city sidewalk and dancing in the street.

The lyrics of the track are all about learning how to accept yourself and the challenges of dealing with life in the public eye.

"After all the times I went and f**ked it up, I wonder when 'I Love Me' is enough," Lovato sings -- along with some telling lyrics like "I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself but I'm an expert in giving love to someone else," and "I'm my own worst critic, I talk a whole lot of s**t, but I'm a 10 out of 10, even when I forget it."

Lovato also seems to make a few low-key references to events in her own life -- including her high-profile overdose in 2018, and her six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama.

At one point in the video, Lovato walks past an ambulance, and reaches out to place her hand on a person on a stretcher. The telling visual, for some fans, seemed to be a reference to her own hospitalization and her recovery.

Meanwhile, a moment that some feel is a reference to Valderrama comes when a bride and groom run past her on the street. Valderrama and Lovato dated from 2010 to 2016, and the actor is now engaged to Amanda Pacheco since January.

The 27-year-old musician gave her followers motivation to get through the week by taking to Instagram on Monday to tease the song.

The grainy shot showed the singer sporting a bright red coat and matching lips, while tipping her head back and facing the sky with her eyes closed.

“Couldn't keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday 💗💗,” wrote Lovato, who also teased new music back in November.

The songstress hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me.

Since then she has faced trying times dealing with and recovering from her overdose.

However, in December she appeared to be getting back on track, getting a new tattoo which she later explained represented her “spiritual awakening.”

On a professional front, the star has also been making her comeback, stunning the world with her performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl, then impressing once again on the 2020 GRAMMYs stage.

She also has her own series, Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato, in the works with mobile entertainment app, Quibi, which is launching in April.

"I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," Lovato shared in a statement about the 10-episode series, which will see her discuss topics like body positivity, sex and social media. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."



