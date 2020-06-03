Demi Lovato Shares What Fans Can Expect From Her Upcoming Album

Demi Lovato is opening up about her new music, and what fans can expect her next album.

Lovato -- who dropped her new song, as well as an empowering new music video, on Thursday night -- opened up to New Music Daily on Apple Music and dished on her latest track, "I Love Me."

"This track is all about loving yourself. You know?" Lovato explained. "It's an anthem. It talks about how hard we are on ourselves and the negative self-talk [and] how easily we can listen to that. But when is loving yourself gonna be enough?"

The latest tune comes as fans eagerly await another album from the songstress, who hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me. However, she revealed that the wait won't be over just yet.

The singer received unanimous praise and love for her powerful performances at the GRAMMYs and the Super Bowl earlier this year, and after getting a lot of positive feedback, Lovato said that she decided to rethink some of her upcoming album and revise parts of it.

"I'm actually [still] finishing up some of the album. It was gonna be done a lot earlier… and then, um, after my performances, we kinda went back to the drawing board," she explained. "I thought, 'What is this album missing? Am I really putting out the best work that I possibly can?' So I'm just taking a little bit more time with it."

One thing Lovato says will "absolutely" play a big role is the message of loving yourself to the limit no matter what you're dealing with.

"I feel like that's obviously the goal for the rest of my life. It's not something that I wanna just stop with this album. It's so important to always remember that," she shared. "We really are all we have. At the end of the day when we enter this world and when we leave this world, our souls are all we have. It's important to respect them, treat our bodies like temples, and love ourselves as much as possible."

As for her newest offering, "I Love Me," the song deals with struggling with the challenges of living in the public eye, and learning to appreciate yourself even when you have a hard time tuning out the negativity.

As for Lovato herself, she's taken to practicing self-love and acceptance in different ways.

"I do little things like self-care, that are really simple but add up over time," Lovato said, explaining that her routines include meditation and epsom salt baths, among other things.

Whether it's "aromatherapy, listening to music and crying, getting your emotions out," Lovato explained that, "at the end of the day, when you do little, unimportant things for yourself, you're showing yourself that you matter to you."

She's also making sure that the pressures and emotional stress that can come from social media aren't impacting her happiness -- as much as possible.

“My relationship to social media is very simple right now... I don't even really check to be honest," Lovato explained.

"It's just so not important to me. What's important is that when I get to communicate with my fans."

"But when it comes to letting it ruin my mood, because someone said something negative, I don't let it do that anymore," she added. "I've gone to great lengths to actually protect myself from that, which I think unfortunately is something that people have to do nowadays."

Check out the video below to hear more from Lovato.