Demi Lovato Says She Was 'Shocked' by Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich's Response to Their Split

As Demi Lovato opens up about battling her demons in her new YouTube Originals docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, the 28-year-old singer also touches on her failed engagement to actor Max Ehrich. The series premiered at SXSW on Tuesday night ahead of its March 23 premiere on YouTube.

The exes had a whirlwind romance amid quarantine, and in the new series, it's revealed that Ehrich even moved in with Lovato and her family amid the coronavirus pandemic. They got engaged in July 2020 and two months later, Lovato called things off.

In the docuseries, Lovato shares candid videos of her reaction to the split and Ehrich's public responses in the days following.

"I'm really sad that things ended the way that they did," a stone-faced, glammed-up Lovato says at one point. "The good news is, I haven't picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I'm hanging in there. It's just s***ty."

Later, a makeup-free Lovato is in tears, as she admits, "The video I made earlier wasn't an accurate representation of what I'm going through. So I thought this whole time that I didn't miss him. I just miss the person that I started quarantining with. And I don't know how to give my heart to someone after this."

The docuseries' director, Michael D. Ratner, shared with ET his decision to include Lovato's extremely personal self-taped confessionals following the split.

"That was powerful when she sent me the first video of herself putting on her best game face talking about pushing through and then later that night, she sent a different video where she was letting the tears out," Ratner tells ET. "She really was going there. She wasn't afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve."

Later in the docuseries, Lovato tries to break down what led to her split from Ehrich.

"Honestly, what happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do," she says. "I realized as time went on that I didn't actually know the person that I was engaged to."

Describing the relationship as "false advertising" to her friends, Lovato adds that starting a relationship in quarantine changed the trajectory.

"It's just, like, of course that accelerated. I didn't even have my best friends to hang out with in quarantine," she says. "The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person I thought he was."

Following their split, Ehrich publicly claimed that he found out about the end of his relationship via a tabloid.

"I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done," Lovato says of Ehrich's response to their split.

The breakup led to Lovato making several revelations about her love life.

"I feel like I'm actually too queer to marry a man in my life right now," she admits. "I'm not willing to put a label on it right this second, and I think I will get there, but there's a lot of things that I have to do for myself first. I want to allow myself the ability to live my life in the most authentic form possible."

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premieres March 23 on YouTube.