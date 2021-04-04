Demi Lovato Reflects on Reenacting Overdose for 'Dancing With the Devil' Music Video

Demi Lovato hopes her journey can help others. The singer's emotional new song "Dancing With the Devil" is about her 2018 near-fatal overdose, with Lovato reenacting that fateful night for the music video.

Lovato speaks in depth about her overdose and struggles with addiction in her YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, but actually recreating it was a new challenge, she explained on Instagram on Saturday.

"Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I’ve ever done… 🤍," she wrote of the video, which shows her in a hospital bed and other powerful scenes. "I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I’m here today and I’m happy you are too."

Lovato is baring her soul like she never has before. The first episode of Dancing With the Devil dropped on March 23, and in it, the former Disney Channel star looked back at her tumultuous past few years, sharing the shocking details of her 2018 relapse, subsequent overdose, alleged sexual assault, and more. No topic was off-limits in the doc as she opened up about the months leading up to her overdose and the disturbing health repercussions she's faced since.

A source previously told ET that she is "generally happy with the reaction to her docuseries so far."

"Demi feels as though she was upfront, honest and open and told her truth," said the source. "She likes that she was able to share her journey on her own terms and at her own comfortability level."

