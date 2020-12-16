Demi Lovato Praises 'Legend' Lizzo For Being Her 'Inspiration' Following Body Positive Posts

Demi Lovato is loving Lizzo's messages to her fans! On Tuesday, the 28-year-old "I Love Me" singer took to the comments section on one of Lizzo's body positive posts to share how the 32-year-old "Good as Hell" singer has been an inspiration to her.

Lizzo posted a moving video of herself topless, showing off her curves with the caption, "To Every Body, with love."

Lovato commented on the post, "Thank you for the inspiration we all needed today, you legend 💞."

In the video, Lizzo admires her curves from all angles, while narrating, "Your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain't perfect to anybody else... I'm so proud of you for making it this far in a society that gives us a head start into self loathing. That hands us a dysmorphic mirror and leaves us desperate to catch up with who we think we should be."

Lizzo also shares her own struggles, saying, "I spent so much time in this body, and I am no different to you. Still trying to find balance. Still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat."

She added, "I've spent my hardest days trying to love me. If I have any advice, it is to eat, drink, move, rest."

Lovato has been open in the past about her own struggles with an eating disorder, attributing her unhealthy relationship with food to her serious 2018 overdose.

"I'm tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting," Lovato told Ashley Graham on the Pretty Big Deal podcast in February. "I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it."

Lizzo recently defended her decision to undergo a 10-day detox program following a stressful November and eating some food that she said wasn't good for her on a trip to Mexico.

"I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat," the GRAMMY winner wrote. "These things are not mutually exclusive."

She also made it clear that her detox was not starvation and urged her followers to remain healthy.

"To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself," she wrote. "I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does ✨DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY✨"