Demi Lovato Is 'So Lucky' to Be Celebrating 28th Birthday, Launches Campaign to Bring Breonna Taylor Justice

Demi Lovato is having a moment of gratitude on her 28th birthday -- but she's also taking action.

On Thursday, the "Cool for the Summer" singer took to social media to tell fans how she's spending her big day. "I’m so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th birthday," wrote Lovato, who suffered a serious overdose in 2018.

The pop star then shared how she plans to help bring justice to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was killed on March 13 in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, by police.

Taylor and boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in their own home when cops made a late-night raid on the wrong address, looking for someone who had been taken into police custody hours earlier. Taylor was shot eight times, and while one officer was fired months after the incident, none of the police officers involved have been arrested or charged.

"Today is my 28th birthday... a birthday that Breonna Taylor will never have the opportunity to experience," Lovato wrote before explaining her initiative. "I've launched a Propeller campaign in Breonna's honor that includes pre-written letters to the Louisville mayor and chief of police, petition links, and donation links. No matter how big or small you think your impact may be, if we all stand together we can help bring justice for Breonna Taylor."

Lovato concluded her post, "START TAKING ACTION NOW."

This is not the first time the singer has posted about Taylor. On what would have been her 27th birthday on June 5, Lovato posted a photo of the EMT, along with the message, "#BirthdayForBreonna 💙💜 #SayHerName I demand justice for Breonna!! @govandybeshear @danieljaycameron @drrandpaul @senatorrandpaul @senatemajldr — Do the right thing RIGHT NOW."

While Lovato referred to herself as "lucky" in her birthday post, her fiancé, Max Ehrich, declared himself the lucky one when he paid tribute to her on Instagram.

"Words fall short baby. you light up this world and I am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé," he wrote. "I keep falling more in love with you and your pure heart and soul every moment. Can’t wait to make endless memories with u and forever cherish you with all my heart. happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato 💘🎂🥳"

