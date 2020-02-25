Demi Lovato Goes Makeup-Free to Proudly Display Her Freckles and 'Booty Chin'

Demi Lovato is bringing back "No Makeup Monday" and making sure her fans see the real her! The 27-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday to share her makeup-free face after several heavily glammed up posts.

"Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all," she wrote. "This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe."

Lovato got a lot of love on the post from her celebrity pals. Her manager, Scooter Braun, commented with a series of clapping emojis.

Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "Love that babe." Chrissy Metz added, "Stunnnnerrr," and Tana Mongeau wrote, "BRB, drawing freckles on my face."

Model Ashley Graham, who recently had Lovato on her Pretty Big Deal podcast, wrote, "Hi beauty!!!"

Lovato used to regularly post "No Makeup Monday" images on social media. These days, she's working on remaining authentic. Last week she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Woke up feeling not super confident even tho my PBD episode just came out. Let this be a reminder to anyone struggling out there -- this life is a journey with tons of ups and downs but you can't give up. I deal with s**t on the daily but I know I'm gonna be OK with God on my side."

