Demi Lovato Explains Use of They/Them/She/Her Pronouns

Demi Lovato has once again adopted she/her pronouns, and the Holy Fvck singer reveals why she made the change.

During a recent interview on the Spout podcast, host Tamara Dhia tells Lovato she wants to be respectful of the pronouns that people would like to be referred by but admits she doesn't fully grasp the concept of they/them, prompting her to ask Lovato to explain it to her.

The singer obliges, but then also reveals she's adopted she/her pronouns again and why she made that decision.

"Yeah, so, they/them is, um, I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Lovato explained. "So, for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really ... I don't find that I am ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man."

"I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core," she continued. "Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

Demi Lovato / Instagram

The pronouns on Lovato's Instagram bio have been updated, which also include they/them/she/her. According to Out Magazine, the singer quietly made the update on her bio back in late April, but it's her appearance on Spout when she spoke a bit more about the change in depth. Earlier that month, Lovato took to Instagram and posted a photo that was captioned, "You call me they, but I’m still daddy’s girl."

The singer came out as non-binary back in May 2021. Two months later, in honor of Non-Binary Awareness Week, Lovato expressed gratitude to fans and the public for their effort to remember her gender pronouns.