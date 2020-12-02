Demi Lovato Explains the Meaning Behind Her New Angel Tattoo

Demi Lovato is opening up about her “spiritual awakening.”

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain the powerful new tattoo she got in December. At the time, her tattoo artist, Alessandro Capozzi described it as representing a “rebirth of the spirit,” and now Lovato is sharing her own explanation of the ink, which shows a fallen angel being held up by doves, alongside crumbling dark wings -- symbolizing “the darkness I was shedding.”

“I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi,” Lovato captioned two images, one showing her getting inked and one showing the stunning final artwork. “Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having.”

“Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding,” continued the musician, who also got a neck tattoo reading, “Survivor” last year. “Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! 🖤🕊💉 ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.”

The apparent new chapter of Lovato’s life comes following a challenging few years, during which she dealt with and recovered from her 2018 overdose.

Things are now looking up with the songstress. She recently wowed the world with her performance of the national anthem at the recent Super Bowl and rocked the 2020 GRAMMYs.

Soon-to-be launching mobile entertainment platform, Quibi, also announced a 10-episodes series fronted by Lovato earlier this month.

The series, which is tentatively titled Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato, will see Lovato discuss everything from body positivity to sex and social media with guests including celebrities.

"I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," Lovato shared in a statement. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."

See more on Lovato below.