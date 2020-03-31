Demi Lovato Comments on Photo of Max Ehrich and Her Dog: 'My Angels'

Demi Lovato and her new beau, Max Ehrich, are entertaining their fans on social media with flirty exchanges!

It all started over the weekend, when Lovato accidentally made a cameo appearance on Ehrich's Instagram Live video. Unaware that The Young and the Restless star was livestreaming himself playing the piano, Lovato entered the shot with a blanket, seemingly to wrap it around his shoulders.

Then, on Monday, Ehrich posted an adorable photo of himself cuddled up close to Lovato's dog, Batman.

"My angels," Lovato commented, using the heart eyes emoji.

Ehrich left a similar comment on Lovato's latest Instagram post, which reveals she has a new Fabletics line coming next month with proceeds supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.

"Literal angel," Ehrich wrote.

ET learned earlier this month that Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, 28, are dating. A source revealed at the time that they had just met a few weeks ago, and that their relationship is very new. The two are greatly enjoying spending time together, added the source.

Fans first noticed the pair were getting flirty on social media, when Lovato left a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart on a video the actor posted on March 11.

