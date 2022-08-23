Demi Lovato and Jute$ 'Very Smitten' With Each Other: Inside Their Romance

Demi Lovato and Jute$'s relationship is going strong! A source tells ET that the couple is "very smitten over each other," after they were spotted holding hands in New York City earlier this month.

"Demi and Jute$ connect over music. They support each other's intellect and that keeps things fresh between them," the source says. "They are both very smitten over each other. He would drop anything for her and loves to make her feel special and important."

The source adds that the pair shares "the importance of staying healthy in their minds, bodies and souls together and it sets a healthy foundation for their relationship and what's to come."

"In terms of sobriety, every day is a struggle, but Demi is doing well," the source says. "Staying on track and taking care of herself is certainly a major daily priority for her."

The duo's PDA in NYC came the month after Jute$ revealed that he co-wrote Lovato's song, "Substance," off of her new album, Holy Fvck.

Days after Lovato's album was, Jute$ took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a happy 30th birthday.

"happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)," he captioned a series of pics with Lovato. "i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby."

"i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed," he continued. "ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u."

Lovato was moved by the kind words, commenting, "YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD."

ET's Denny Directo spoke to Lovato amid her new romance and her album's release, and the singer opened up about her vision for the future following her milestone birthday.

"Things like having a family is really important to me. It's the substance of life," she said. "I’ve really figured out who I am. I say that a lot, every time I get older, but it’s like I’ve never felt so sure of myself and grounded."