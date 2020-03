Demi Lovato Accidentally Made a Cameo on New Boyfriend Max Ehrich's Instagram Live

Demi Lovato didn't mean to crash her boyfriend's Instagram Live on Saturday night.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer accidentally made a cameo appearance on Max Ehrich's video, as he serenaded fans on social media. Lovato, unaware that Ehrich was livestreaming, entered the shot with a blanket, seemingly to wrap around her new man's shoulders.

"I'm on live!" the Young and the Restless star whispered to her as she approached, but she didn't hear him until she got closer. "I'm on live!" Ehrich told her again, before Lovato gasped, quickly lifted the blanket to cover her face and ran out of the shot. The actor couldn't help but laugh at Lovato mistakenly crashing the party.

ET learned last week that Lovato and Ehrich were dating. A source revealed that the pair's relationship was new and that they met just a few weeks ago. According to the source, the two are greatly enjoying spending time together.

Fans first noticed the pair were getting flirty on social media, with Lovato leaving a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart on a video the actor posted on March 11.

Lovato was last romantically linked to model Austin Wilson. The two briefly dated before going their separate ways last December. See more on Lovato in the video below.