Dean McDermott Gives Update on Puppy He and Tori Spelling Rescued While Guest Co-Hosting ET

McDermott said he thought he "put my foot down" on the issue. "We go on set, Tori goes to get mic'd, she comes back and guess who I'm holding? The dog that she pointed to and said, 'That's the one,'" he remembered.



"She knew which one I would pick... I swore I would never get another dog, and I looked at her. He was in my arms like a baby. He's part Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherd and St. Bernard. He's 10 weeks old, and he's probably 30 pounds already. He's going to be huge. And he's in my arms like a baby, and he kind of looks like me," the father of six said. "I fell in love with him, and I said, 'Yeah, we gotta take this dog.'"



The puppy's name is Beso right now, but McDermott said that might change. "We have a little dog, a little tiny dog named Musso, and everybody, when they find out his name is Musso, they're like, 'Hey, where's Frank?' Because of the iconic Musso & Frank restaurant here in Hollywood," he explained. "We're like, 'Yeah, it would be so cute... it would be so adorable.' But I don't know if he looks like a Frank. He kind of looks like an Oscar [or a] Murray. ...We have an Arthur."



Spelling and McDermott are no strangers to raising animals, but Beso is their first puppy together. "We've never had a puppy. We've always rescued older dogs. He's 10 weeks old, so he's a puppy. So we're in for the peeing and the pooping and the chewing of everything. So, we've gotta go through that," McDermott shared. "But he's adorable."