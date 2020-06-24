Daytime Emmys: 'The Talk' Stars Explain How the Show Will Come Together Virtually (Exclusive)

The 2020 Daytime Emmys are going to be looking a little different this year -- but it will still be one mega celebration! ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with this year's hosts, the ladies of The Talk -- Sheryl Underwood, Marie Osmond, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sharon Osbourne -- where they dished on what people can expect from the virtual ceremony being held Friday, June 26.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Hollywood events have been forced to cancel, postpone, or in the Daytime Emmys' case, adapt and find ways to have the show go on. For the first time ever, the awards ceremony was shot virtually. So how will it all go down?

The ladies are all hosting from their homes, and all the nominees taped an acceptance speech, but only the actual winners will be shown. That's over 80 speeches from all the nominees.

"We won't know the winners until they broadcast it," Underwood told ET. "This is the 14th time that CBS will broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network, and we want you guys to check it out."

As for how the ladies are set up? "They sent us these camera packages," Inaba explained, adding that they also included an actual Emmy statue. "It was my first time holding an Emmy. I just walked around the kitchen with it, like, 'Hi.'… I don't want to give it back."

Inaba and the rest of the hosts may not have to give the trophies back. The Talk is nominated for two Daytime Emmys: Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

"If we win it will be for Host it will be the first for Eve, Carrie Ann and Marie," Underwood shared.

Meanwhile, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, sitcom icon Kelsey Grammer and veteran TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford have signed on to present awards, along with Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott and Days of Our Lives star Patrika Darbo, among others.

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS as a two-hour live virtual event Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.