Dax Shepard Talks 'Date' With Brad Pitt: 'I Felt Like Pretty Woman'

Dax Shepard is dishing on his recent outing with Brad Pitt.

Shepard appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, and the talk turned to his outspoken love for 56-year-old Pitt. DeGeneres actually surprised 45-year-old Shepard when he guest-hosted her daytime talk show in September with a clip of Pitt saying he had a "crush" on Shepard, after the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor learned of the former Punk'd star's admiration for him. Shepard, who is married to actress Kristen Bell, revealed to DeGeneres that he then got to spend one-on-one time with Pitt, jokingly calling it a "date."

"In Brad Pitt fashion, it was spectacular," he shared. "We took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding motorcycles. Just the two of us, just took a jaunt up this motorcycle track. I felt like Pretty Woman. I did. I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. I was waiting for him to set that chopper down on Rodeo and let me just go wild in one of those stores with one of his credit cards. ... It was that incredible."

Shepard was definitely not disappointed in his longtime idol, but did hilariously have one regret -- not getting to see Pitt's famous physique because he wore head-to-toe leather due to them riding motorcycles.

"He is everything you'd hoped for," Shepard gushed about the recent SAG Award winner. "He attacked that track like his character from Troy. He's a warrior on two wheels."

"Next date, hopefully, it will be some kind of beach community where we can splash around a little bit," he later joked.

