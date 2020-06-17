David Cross and Bob Odenkirk Speak Out After Netflix Pulls 'W/ Bob & David' Episode With Blackface Sketch

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross are speaking out after Netflix pulled an episode of their 2015 series, W/ Bob & David, that features Cross in blackface. Titled "Know Your Rights," the episode is the third in the series and depicts an interaction between a police officer and someone stopped at a DUI checkpoint. Both stars of the show took to Twitter to comment on the removal.

"Hey all, Netflix is going to pull this sketch from With Bob & David because the ridiculous, foolish character I play puts on 'black face' at one point," Cross tweeted on Tuesday. "The point of this was to underscore the absurdity...well, here's your last chance to figure it out."

Odenkirk, on his end, tweeted: "We considered every choice we made doing our show, and always aimed to make you laugh and think, and never make an obvious or easy point...that very much includes this sketch. Our comedy is always about the human element, never about making a political point."

The news comes after a number of celebrities have been called out for their use of blackface in the past. Howard Stern recently addressed his New Year's Eve special from 1993 in which he puts on the darker appearance and uses the n-word multiple times.

Last month, Jimmy Fallon also apologized after coming under fire on social media due to a recently resurfaced Saturday Night Live clip in which the late-night host is seen performing in blackface.

In October 2018, NBC canceled Megyn Kelly's show, Megyn Kelly Today, after the host made controversial comments on air about wearing blackface as part of Halloween costumes.

See more in the video below.