David Beckham Reveals His Adorable Keepsake From the First Time He Met Wife Victoria

It's been 20 years since Victoria and David Beckham first met, and the legendary soccer star still has a memento of the monumental moment.

The retired athlete sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday's The Tonight Show and opened up about the sweet keepsake he's held on to from the first time they ever chatted.

"She came to watch me at a game in London with her manager at the time, and one of the other Spice Girls," David said, recalling the first time he laid eyes on her in person.

"I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time… [and] we all had our favorite Spice Girl," he revealed. "She was obviously my favorite. It might be a bit awkward if she wasn't."

While they weren't able to connect that first time, she came back a week later to watch another game, this time in Manchester, and David recalled, "We talked for about an hour in the players' lounge."

"She'd had a couple of drinks, so I decided to try and get her number," David remembered. "She had actually gotten the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket. Which I still have!"

Even before their first date, David knew her number was something special, and he's marveled at still having that fortuitous ticket "20 years and four kids later."

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 44-year-old former soccer pro in New York City on Wednesday, where he opened up about his latest exciting business venture as the co-owner of the new Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami.

Beckham explained that the long-term goal is to leave a legacy for his four kids -- Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8.

"We've always said that this is not a vanity project for us. This is a legacy. It is what we want to create for our children. We want our children to turn around in 10, 15, 20 years and say, 'Our dads built this,'" Beckham says of him and his co-owners, Marcelo Claure, Jorge Mas and Masayoshi Son.

"We wanna make our families proud of creating something for them, for the future, and for the people of Miami and South Florida," he added.

