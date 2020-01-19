David Beckham Catches Victoria Beckham Trying to Take the 'Perfect Selfie' in Funny Post

David Beckham is poking some fun at his wife!

In a post to his Instagram Story on Saturday, the 44-year-old former professional soccer player shared a video of his wife, Victoria Beckham, posing for selfies.

In the clip, 45-year-old Victoria tosses her hair while moving her head back and forth, in different poses as she snaps selfies. David, meanwhile, was busy multitasking both watching The Crown on Netflix and his wife.

"Not sure what to concentrate on, The Crown or my wife trying to get the perfect selfie," he quipped.

"It's the gift that keeps giving," he joked in a second post.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Victoria opened up about her favorite thing to with David, whom she wed in 1999.

"That would be dinner with my husband, in London, with a really nice bottle of wine, just the two of us," she said. "Date night, I suppose! I always laugh about 'date night' because we've been together 23 years, but we really enjoy each other’s company."

In addition to having date night together, the couple also makes it a priority to spend time with their four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8.

"With the kids, both David and I are really hands-on," she said. "Yes, I’m up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London -- at 6 p.m. we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days. We communicate a lot -- we’re a very close family."

