Dave Chappelle Set to Host 'Saturday Night Live's Post-Election Episode

Dave Chappelle is coming back! The celebrated stand-up comic is set to host Saturday Night Live's post-election episode, once again!

SNL announced the news, as they typically do, via social media, Saturday evening. The show posted index cards on a cork board revealing Chappelle as the host for the Nov. 7 episode.

No musical guest has yet been announced.

This is the first time Chappelle has hosted the show since 2016, when he hosted the first episode following Donald Trump's election.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020

During Chappelle's previous hosting gig, one of his most talked-about sketches revolved around the election itself.

In the sketch, he played a man in New York hanging out at an election night party with his yuppie friends, who are very confident that Hilary Clinton will win, and become increasingly despondent as the night drags on.

Chappelle also made a cameo appearance last season during Eddie Murphy's grand return to Studio 8H.

Check out the video below for more on this season of Saturday Night Live, and how Adele recently hosted on of the best episodes of the year.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to check the status of your voter registration and to get all the latest information.