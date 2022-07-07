Dark Side of Victoria’s Secret Exposed in Trailer for New 'Angels and Demons' Doc

Following the documentary chronicling the rise and fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, Victoria’s Secret is the latest ‘90s brand to see its dark side exposed on screen. And in the first trailer for Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons, audiences get a preview of the shocking story of the lingerie company’s rise and fall – and its unexpected connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

“There was something else going on at Victoria’s Secret,” a voice can be heard saying before lawyer Gloria Allred is seen saying, “There were a number of red flags.”

Directed by Matt Tyrnauer, the new Hulu docuseries takes a closer look at how longtime CEO and larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire Les Wexner – the same man behind A&F – created the multi-billion dollar mall brand and how Victoria’s Secret became intertwined with Epstein, with whom Wexner had a close relationship with before he was arrested on sexual assault charges.

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons premieres Thursday, July 14 on Hulu.