Darius Rucker and Wife Beth Leonard Split After 20 Years of Marriage

Darius Rucker and his wife, Beth Leonard, are going their separate ways after 20 years of marriage. The country singer and Leonard announced that they have decided to "consciously uncouple" in a joint statement released on Rucker's Instagram on Saturday.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," the statement begins. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders."

"Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always. — Darius & Beth Rucker," the statement concludes.

Rucker and Leonard met in 1998 when she was working for VH1 and Rucker was touring with Hootie & the Blowfish. The two got married in 2000. They are parents to 19-year-old daughter Daniella and 15-year-old son Jack. The country superstar is also father to 25-year-old daughter Carolyn, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Ann Phillips.

In an interview with Life of Dad in 2015, Rucker shared that he would want his children to not get into the music biz.

“If they were to ask me what I wanted them to do singing would be the last thing I would want them to do. Go be an engineer. Go be a doctor. Go get a real job. Get a family and live a great life," he expressed.

The news comes a day after Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, also announced that they had decided to part ways after 10 years of marriage. Other celebrity couples who have recently split include Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, Kasey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly, and Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form, among others.