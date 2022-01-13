Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Goes to Counseling With Georgi After Hooking Up With Him (Exclusive)

Darcey and Georgi are working things out. In an exclusive clip from Monday’s new Darcey & Stacey, Darcey and her ex-fiancé head to couples counseling.

“I’m hopeful, that things between us can finally get in a good place,” Georgi says before entering the session. “We can work on our problems and our communication. To be in better relationship.”

The pair enter the session together and when it’s time to spill on the reason why they decided to do therapy, Darcey doesn’t hold back. “We’ve been really trying to figure out our issues,” Darcey says before explaining how the pair went from engaged to technically not being together at the moment.

“I need more consistency from him. I feel like the way we communicate is not great at all. And I think he’s afraid to open up and be vulnerable and really be able to tell me what he’s really feeling.”

She adds, “It’s just hard because I really want to be able to trust him.”

Georgi’s reason is quite different. “Sometimes I feel her trust problems is coming from past relationships,” he notes. “She been hurt. She been manipulated. She been lied. She been cheated. I try never to give her a reason to don’t trust me.”

When asked by the therapist if he does anything to bring on these reactions in Darcey, Georgi admits, “I don’t know, maybe I do.”

Darcey begins to reassure Georgi and the therapist that she is trying to avoid repeating the same patterns from her past relationships, not dwelling on them. She then becomes emotional as she tells Georgi that he can’t make excuses for the things that he’s done.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Darcey’s patterns with Georgi started on this week's series premiere. After getting calls from her ex, she decided to sneak away to New York City for a secret meetup. Although she gave him back his engagement ring, Georgi ended up spending the night in her hotel room and the pair walked away from the experience with mixed signals and a lot of feelings.

Upon her return home, Darcey shared the news with her twin sister, Stacey, and their two best friends, who were all highly disappointed in Darcey's decision to sleep with Georgi again.

Ahead of the premiere, Darcey spoke to ET and shared that there is still “a lit flame” when it comes to their romance. Fans are just going to have to tune in this season to see how everything plays out.

"Breakups aren't always easy, you guys know I always wear my heart on my sleeve, but at the end of the day, there's a flame that's still lit," she told ET.

"And I think you guys are definitely going to see all the challenges that Georgi and I go through on this journey together, on our relationship and, you know, the first episode's definitely going to show a lot of that. I'm looking forward to you guys seeing what I have to go through and, you know, just living life."