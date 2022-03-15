Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together Since 2014

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, had a glam date night on Monday at the New York City premiere of his new film, The Lost City.

The 32-year-old Harry Potter alum and the 37-year-old actress posed together on the red carpet for the first time since 2014.

The pair matched, with Radcliffe in a black-and-white jungle print shirt, black jacket and dark pants. Darke also went for a black-and-white look, wearing a dress with white printed flowers.

Radcliffe didn't open up about his date when speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the premiere, but he did gush about his Lost City co-star and producer, Sandra Bullock.

"I grew up watching Sandra's movies, so to be on set with her was very, very surreal and cool," he shared with ET, adding that Bullock took her producing role very seriously. "I can't say enough about how impressed I was by her as a producer as well. Obviously, she's going to be an amazing actress, but she was literally getting pulled out of the water from stunt sequences, being pulled onto the boat and scheduling marketing meetings. A lot of actors take a producing credit as a vanity credit or whatever, very much not her. She's produced this movie."

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of 'The Lost City' at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Though Darke has attended several of Radcliffe's Broadway productions through the years, the couple's last red carpet together was the 2014 Tony Awards, where Radcliffe was nominated for his role in the play, The Cripple of Inishmaan.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke attend the American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The couple has been romantically linked since 2012 and currently live together. They met on the set of his 2013 film, How to Kill Your Darlings.

In 2015, Radcliffe opened up to Playboy magazine about falling for Darke while filming an intimate scene together in the movie.

"That's a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time," Radcliffe said at the time. "There's no acting going on -- not from my end, anyway. There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I'm laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble."