Daniel Dae Kim Urges Congress to Protect Asian Americans Amid Rise in Violent Hate Crimes

Daniel Dae Kim is speaking out against the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in America. The actor addressed the issue while speaking at a congressional hearing on Thursday, during which he urged lawmakers to support legislation aimed at protecting those who are being targets by acts of hate and domestic terror.

Kim also called out Republican lawmakers who refused to vote to pass a resolution last year condemning the rise of anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S.

"I was disheartened to find that for a bill that required no money or resources, just a simple condemnation of acts of hate against people of Asian descent, 164 members of Congress, all Republican, voted against it," Kim said. "Now here I am again, because as every witness in this hearing has pointed out, the situation has gotten worse."

The House Judiciary subcommittee hearing was held two days after the horrifying shooting spree in Atlanta, Georgia that left eight people dead -- six of the victims being Asian women.

Kim spoke about the murder spree in Georgia as part of his address to congress, and also the controversial comments made by Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office who has been criticized for telling reporters that the shooting was possibly a result of the alleged murderer having had "a really bad day."

"You know when I have a bad day, I think about going home and having a beer and watching a movie with my family," Kim told the congressional hearing members. "I don’t think about going out and murdering eight people.”

"Words matter, from our president, from our leaders, from anyone with a platform," Kim explained.

Kim urged those at the hearing to put their support behind the No Hate Bill and the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act.

“I’m not naive enough to think that I’m going to convince all of you to stand up for us -- trust me, I’ve seen your voting records. But I am speaking to those to whom humanity still matters," Kim said at the hearing. "“There are moments in a country’s history that chart its course indelibly for the future. For Asian Americans, that moment is now."

"What happens right now and over the course of the coming months will send a message for generations to come as to whether we matter," he added.

Kim is among many outspoken celebrities who have taken a strong and public stand against the escalation of anti-Asian hate crimes that have skyrocketed in frequency since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, actress Lana Condor took to Twitter to share a series of impassioned posts in the wake of the devastating shooting spree.

"Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry," she wrote. "Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren't publicly grieving on social media."

She later added, "You don’t know our pain, I can barely even process my own pain, anger, fear, hurt... but what I do know is that your words of love and support keep me afloat and possibly even hopeful for the future. And for that, I am so grateful. Rest. Be safe. I love you."

