Daniel Dae Kim, Charlotte Lawrence & More Share Coronavirus Diagnoses to Bring Awareness to the Health Crisis

Celebs are speaking out and advocating for precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

The virus, also known as COVID-19, was declared a pandemic last week -- with many Hollywood productions shutting down, and actors, athletes and more using their platforms to encourage fans to stay healthy.

Some -- like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert -- have found themselves affected by the virus personally, revealing they have been diagnosed with the disease. COVID-19 can be fatal in the most extreme cases, but amid their diagnoses, celebs are staying positive, reminding fans to take the virus seriously, but not to panic.

See which stars and public figures have tested positive for coronavirus, and how they're coping with their diagnoses, below.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Daniel Dae Kim

The Lost star revealed on Thursday he was diagnosed with coronavirus the day prior.

"Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful," he captioned a video posted to Instagram. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."

Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Rep. Ben McAdams

The Democratic Congressman from Utah revealed to the public on March 18 that he has tested positive for coronavirus, which he got tested for after first exhibiting symptoms over the weekend.

"On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms. In consultation with my doctor on Sunday, I immediately isolated myself in my home," McAdams shared in a statement he posted to Twitter. "I have been conducting all meetings by telephone."

McAdams explained that after his symptoms got worse, his doctor instructed him to get tested on Tuesday for COVID-19, and his results came back positive the following day.

"I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine. I'm doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak," McAdams continued. "I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we're getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat."

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart

On March 18, the Republican Congressman from Florida became the first member of Congress to officially reveal that he has contracted the coronavirus.

After first coming down with symptoms while in Washington D.C. over the weekend, he decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Instead of returning to his home in South Florida, he stayed at his apartment in Washington D.C., due to his wife's pre-existing medical condition which puts her at exceptionally high risk for infection.

On Wednesday, he was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and will continue to work from his apartment while self-isolating.

Diaz-Balart said in a statement he posted to Twitter, "I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Arielle Charnas

Influencer and fashion blogger, Arielle Charnas, has revealed to her 1.3 million followers that she’s tested positive for COVID-19 after showing herself getting tested in previous updates to her Instagram Stories. “This morning, I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Mar. 18.

Charnas also addressed the backlash she received online after getting the test, writing that access to healthcare should be widely available. “It is the responsibility of our government offices to ensure all Americans can access necessary tests and I acknowledge how lucky I am to have had that access,” she wrote.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Mar. 17 to reveal that she was recently informed by her doctor that she tested positive for COVID-19. She went on to beg her fans, friends and followers to take this outbreak seriously and commit to self-isolation and social distancing.

"I am going to be completely fine. But many who get it won't be if many people get sick too quickly," she wrote in a lengthy post. "So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus."

"Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside... we have the power to slow this down," she continued, in part. "So please, please isolate yourself. Stay clean. Stay informed. Stay aware and make others aware. And for the love of god, self f**king quarantine or you'll be on my s**t list."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Rachel Lynn Matthews

The actress best known for her the Happy Death Day horror franchise and her voice role on Frozen 2revealed on Instagram on Mar. 16 that she too tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in quarantine for a week.

"Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise," Matthews wrote. "I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I would really love to help in any way I can."

She continued by writing, "Again, let's please be mindful of our decisions -- now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let's take care of one another."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Andrew Watt

The 29-year-old music producer -- who aside from his work on Ozzy Osbourne's latest album, Ordinary Man, has written hits for Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and more -- revealed he tested positive for coronavirus on March 17.

"12 days ago, early morning of March 6th, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus," he wrote on Instagram. "I couldn't move out of my bed for days and stared to run a fever. I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there's no way I could have COVID-19 as I haven't left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home."

Watt said he then visited an emergency room when his sickness wasn't getting better but was denied a coronavirus test. He was eventually able to get a test from a private doctor and tested positive. Thankfully, he is feeling much better, but stressed that he wanted to be open about his story as a warning for young people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

"To have this mentality 'I'm young this can't affect me' is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you,'" he continues. "Social distancing is to protect someone's mom and dad, someone's grandmother ... it's not about you."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Kristofer Hivju

The Game of Thrones star shared on Instagram on Mar. 16 that he had also been diagnosed with COVID-19. "Greetings from Norway!" he began. "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes."

"We are in good health -- I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," Hivju continued. "Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Idris Elba

The Wire star shared on Twitter on Mar. 16 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, despite not having any symptoms. As the actor shared, he decided to get tested after finding out on Friday that someone he had been in contact with had also tested positive for the flu-like virus.

Elba wrote on Twitter, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic."

"This is serious. Now's the time to really think about social distancing washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who are not showing symptoms, and can easily spread it," he said. "Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're feeling ill, like you should be tested or you've been exposed, then do something about it."

"Now's the time for solidarity. Now's the time for thinking about each other. There's so many people whose lives have been affected," Elba concluded. "This is real… Stay positive, and don't freak out."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Olga Kurylenko

The Ukranian-born actress and model shared her coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram on Mar. 15, writing that she's "locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus." "I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms," she wrote. "Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

CHRIS WATTIE/AFP via Getty Images

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the virus on Mar. 13, Trudeau's communications director revealed.

The announcement came just a few hours after the Associated Press reported that Sophie was experiencing flu-like symptoms. She began experiencing mild symptoms, including a fever, on Wednesday night after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.

Sophie will "remain in isolation for the time being," according to the statement, while her husband will also continue to self-isolate. "She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild. The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms."

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell

Gobert's teammate, Mitchell, also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them," he wrote on Instagram on Mar. 12. "I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷."

Will Newton/Getty Images

Rudy Gobert

It was revealed on Mar. 11 that the Utah Jazz player had tested positive for COVID-19, and by the next day, the NBA announced its decision to suspend the rest of the season.

In an Instagram post after his diagnosis, Gobert apologized to "the people I may have endangered." "At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus," he wrote.

"I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support," he concluded. "I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love."

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

Hanks and Wilson revealed their diagnosis on Mar. 11.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on Instagram at the time. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Hanks and Wilson have continued to share updates on their recovery, thanking hospital staff, doctors, and "helpers," as well fans for their support. On Monday, Hanks' rep told ET that he and Wilson had left the hospital, and were maintaining quarantine in a rented house in Australia.

