Danica McKellar Shares Incredible Throwback Photo of Her and Macaulay Culkin at 1991 Emmys

With the 2021 Emmys taking place on Sunday, Danica McKellar decided to throw it way back to whenn she attended the 1991 Emmys.

"In honor of tonight's Emmy Awards, here's a throwback to me and Macaulay Culkin as kids at the Governer's Ball (the after-party 😉) at the Emmys in 1991 - during The Wonder Years heyday and right after Home Alone hit theaters," McKellar captioned a cute picture of herself and Culkin dancing together in their award show finest. "I remember loving that dress because I thought I looked like a mermaid. 🤗."

McKellar added of tonight's nominees, "Congrats to all who are nominated tonight! And happy Sunday, everyone! 💕"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In the photo, McKellar is wearing a sequin-covered dress in various shades of blue with a bedazzled scrunchie, while the young Culkin rocked a black tuxedo.

The Wonder Years took home four Emmys in its five-year run and Home Alone went on to be nominated for two Oscars.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+.