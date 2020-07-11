'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Gleb Savchenko Speaks Out After Wife Elena Accuses Him of 'Ongoing Infidelity'

Gleb Savchenko is speaking out after his wife, Elena Samodanova, accused him of "ongoing infidelity."

On Friday, the couple announced that they were separating after 14 years of marriage. Now, Samodanova claims that the Dancing With the Stars pro has been unfaithful and had "multiple affairs."

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough. Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong," Samodanova said in a statement given to ET on Saturday. "Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," she continued. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

Savchenko, meanwhile, has denied allegations made against him by his wife and mother of their two children. He also touched on the ongoing rumors that he and his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause were romantically involved.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," Savchenko told ET. "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."

"It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same," he concluded.



Additionally on Friday night, Stause also addressed the rumors about her and the dancer, writing on her Instagram Story, "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."

"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," she stated. "I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

Stause and Savchenko were voted off this week's episode of DWTS. In her final guest blog for ET, the reality star touched on her friendship with her partner.

"As for Gleb, I've gained a lifelong friend in him. You really become so bonded through this process. I’ve already introduced him to my Selling Sunset friends because I knew they would all love each other," she wrote. "I would love to plan a big group dinner as soon as we can do so safely."

In an exclusive statement about his marriage ending, Savchenko told ET on Friday, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

Samodanova -- who is also a professional dancer and choreographer -- first broke the news on her Instagram Story, saying, "After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end." She later shared another pointed Instagram post, which read, "I don't hate you. I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

