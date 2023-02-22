'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Emma Slater Files for Divorce From Sasha Farber After 4 Years of Marriage

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are going their separate ways. On Tuesday, the Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce from her husband of four years, court docs obtained by ET show.

In the Los Angeles filing, Slater cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and requests that neither she nor Farber receive financial support after their divorce.

Slater additionally says that she and Farber are having an "uncontested divorce" and "intend on amicably resolving all property issues in a subsequent Stipulated Judgment of Dissolution of Marriage."

Farber took to Instagram to share a statement on the separation. "Things in life don't always work out, but it's important to be thankful for the good times and great memories, be strong and keep moving."

Sasha Farber Instagram

The docs list April 1, 2022 as Slater and Farber's date of separation. Fans, however, learned of the pair's separation in August 2022, after the couple sparked split speculation when they stopped popping up on each other's Instagram pages.

Slater and Farber got engaged live on DWTS in October 2016, when Farber popped the question after the pair performed a contemporary dance together. They went on to tie the knot in March 2018.

Currently, the former couple is working together on the Dancing With the Stars tour.

"There has been zero drama between them on tour," a source tells ET. "They are totally fine and happily perform together."