'Dancing with the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd Reveals She's in 'the Last Stages' of IVF (Exclusive)

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are nearing the end of their IVF journey. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the pro dancers at the 2022 Espy Awards on Wednesday, and the couple, who tied the knot in 2017 and share a son, 5-year-old Shai, revealed the status of their attempts to welcome baby No. 2.

"It's going really well," Murgatroyd said of IVF. "We're very excited. We're kind of in the last stages of it. There should be -- fingers crossed -- a pregnancy pretty soon."

As for the toll IVF has taken on her and her relationship with her husband, Murgatroyd said, "You hear the horror stories about it -- marriages breaking up all that stuff -- it's pretty dramatic, but it hasn't gone there."

"But, yeah there's been some times where I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm doing this,'" she admitted. "But honestly, we're good. This is the path for us."

The couple has been open about their IVF journey on social media, something Chmerkovskiy wasn't sure about at first.

"I was a skeptic to the openness of it, and [asking] 'How open we want to be?' Now I realize that the reason why people do struggle with it is because it's such a taboo to talk [about it]," he added. "A lot of people need to understand that maybe it would bypass a lot of the drama if you know that this is an option."

Murgatroyd agreed, telling ET, "It feels good to share it. It's not like, 'Oh look at me, look at me!' It's just, like, finally I can say something and not feel closed off, and not feel bad about it, and not feel alone. It feels good."

While they anxiously await baby news of their own, the couple is happily celebrating the fact that Chmerkovskiy's brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, is expecting his first child with Jenna Johnson.

"We have been waiting for this for so long for them," Murgatroyd said. "They have been wanting it for so long. When they finally told us, it was just utter joy. They're so ready, [they've] been ready for years."

"Even if they're not, I can't wait to be an uncle, and for Val to know exactly what it's like," Chmerkovskiy quipped in response.

On the professional side, the couple, who've both appeared as pros on Dancing With the Stars, has a lot to celebrate too, as they're thrilled with the news that Alfonso Ribeiro has been tapped to host season 31 of the series alongside Tyra Banks.

"The best news," Murgatroyd said of the season 19 champ landing the gig. "Everyone is so happy... Everyone was rooting for him for years to get this job. He deserves it 'cause he's the right person."

"He's been coming to Dancing With the Stars since day one. I mean, religiously. He was at every, every finale. He was at every after-party. When he got the gig to participate, I was one of the happiest [people]. When he won, it was amazing," Chmerkovskiy said. "His story concluded, and now he's back where he belongs. I think it's his ballroom next and he needs to take over. I think it's gonna happen."

As for why they were at the ESPYs, the couple stepped out to support Vitali Klitschko, who's being honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Klitschko, a former pro boxer and the current mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, is an important figure to the Ukrainian-born Chmerkovskiy, who made headlines for being in the country amid Russia's invasion earlier this year, and who has since been vocal about his support of his home country.

"We can all say we're brave until something really happens. Something really happened and this gentleman is showing the strength to stick around, to lead his people," Chmerkovskiy said. "... He's shown strength of character. That tragedy over there, it requires that type of character. He stayed true to who we thought he was."