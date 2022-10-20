Dan Levy Returns to TV as Host of 'The Big Brunch': Watch the Trailer

Following his Emmy-winning turn as co-creator, producer and star of Schitt's Creek, Dan Levy is returning to reality TV as the host of the all-new HBO Max cooking competition, The Big Brunch. Set to debut on the streaming platform in November, the first trailer gives audiences a preview of the upcoming food fight centered around "one of the most versatile, yet underrated dining experiences."

"Brunch is the ultimate connector. The perfect convergence of food, comfort and friendship," says Levy, who previously hosted The Great Canadian Baking Show and created "a show to celebrate 10 chefs, each striving to improve their communities by connecting people with food."

Serving "up the next generation of success stories in American cuisine," the competition is judged by Levy as well as culinary expert chefs Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara. Between the three of them, they will determine who among the 10 talented yet undiscovered chefs and culinary voices will win "a life-altering $300,00 cash prize" to help them achieve their business dreams.

The Big Brunch will debut with three episodes Thursday, Nov. 10 on HBO Max, with three new episodes premiering Nov. 17 before season 1 concludes with the final two episodes Nov. 24.

The culinary competition, meanwhile, marks the first of several upcoming TV projects for Levy, who is set to appear in season 4 of Sex Education on Netflix and is part of the expansive ensemble featured in The Weeknd's new HBO drama, The Idol.