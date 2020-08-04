Dan Levy Pens Heartfelt Note Following 'Schitt's Creek' Finale: 'I Am Forever Grateful'

The beloved, groundbreaking sitcom Schitt's Creek came to a beautiful, bittersweet end on Tuesday after six seasons, and star Dan Levy had a special message for fans commemorating the emotional finale.

The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter Tuesday night to share a heartfelt letter of gratitude, which he penned both to the show's cast and crew, as well as its dedicated followers and fans.

"This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years," wrote Levy, who starred on the show as David Rose, the son of Johnny Rose, played by Levy's real-life father, Eugene Levy. "Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful."

"Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I'm going to miss the most," he continued. "We built a family on those sets and it's reassuring to know that time won't ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know."

Levy went on to share his appreciation for the show's viewers, who sustained the small Canadian sitcom series over the show's 80 brilliant episodes.

"As for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance with such empathy and passion… that is something I will never forget," he wrote. "The stories you have shared with me over the years have made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep making things that mean something."

Levy explained that the fans of the show have taught him that "television has the power to not only bring people together in profound ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently change lives."

"I know that you all have certainly changed mine," he concluded. "Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch our show. I am forever grateful for this time we had together. Here's to many more stories and many more memories, whatever they may be."

The actor's mom, Deborah Divine, also shared a super cute message to Twitter celebrating her son's wonderful life, career, and impact on culture.

"Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80’s-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl," Divine tweeted. "Little did I know that he was going to kick that old world’s ass to the curb and create a brand new one."

Meanwhile, fans of Schitt's Creek had a lot of feelings about the finale, with some emotional over the beautiful conclusion to the series and others just heartbroken that the show has actually come to an end.

For more on Schitt's Creek, check out the video below.