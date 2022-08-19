Dan Levy Joins 'Sex Education' Season 4 in First Major TV Role Following 'Schitt's Creek'

Sex Education is expanding its cast as it starts filming all-new episodes for season 4. Among the notable new additions is Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy, who joins as Thomas Molloy, a famous author who is tasked with being Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) U.S. course tutor at her Ivy League college.

The hit Netflix teen drama marks Levy’s first major TV role following six seasons of the Emmy-winning PopTV series and an appearance in the HBO movie Coastal Elites.

Also joining the cast is Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) as well as newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

While Graham is following season 13 of Doctor Who by joining Sex Education, Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over the titular role for season 14. His first episodes won’t air until November 2023, after he reprises his role as Eric.

Other returning cast members are Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro.

The series is losing one main cast member, Patricia Allison, who is not returning as Ola. The actress revealed the news during an interview with U.K. radio show Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie, saying, “Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years, and I've genuinely loved it so much.”

As for what's to come in season 4, Otis (Butterfield), Eric and their other classmates are forced to face a new frontier -- their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College -- after the closure of Moordale Secondary. And as it turns out, the new institution is far from their previous educational experience: there’s yoga, a communal garden, and popular kids known for being nice.

Elsewhere, in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at Wallace University, where she encounters Thomas Molloy.