Dakota Johnson Says Jesse Eisenberg 'Didn't Acknowledge' Her on 'The Social Network' Set

Dakota Johnson didn’t feel like she received a warm welcome from Jesse Eisenberg on the set of The Social Network. During a Vanity Fair conversation with Andrew Garfield, who also starred in the 2010 movie about the start of Facebook, Johnson claims that Eisenberg, who plays Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg in the film, didn't speak to her on set.

"You and Jesse [Eisenberg] were so busy on that movie, and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching,” Johnson tells Garfield of having a small role in the movie as a Stanford University student and a romantic interest of Napster's Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake).

“I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions," Johnson, 32, recalls. "You (Andrew) were really nice, and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me. He was probably in character."

Garfield agrees that Eisenberg may have been channeling his character at that moment. "Oh boy, I don’t know. I feel like I need to defend him in some way,” Garfield tells Johnson. “There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment.”

For Johnson, being on screen, if only for a moment, still made her anxious.

"I was so nervous," she remembers of her role in The Social Network, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by David Fincher. "You know before you shoot anything, I like don’t sleep and you kind of have that hollow, nervous, shaky feeling. It was the best."

While Johnson isn't sure about the impression she made on Eisenberg, Garfield assures her that she made a lasting impression on him from their first meeting.

"I remember seeing you at a party. I think it was at the Oscars or something," Garfield recollects. "You were just so lovely and energetic and just so excited to connect."

ET also recently spoke with Garfield about his surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and sneaking into a movie theater with Tobey Maguire to watch the flick. Check out the exclusive interview below.