Daddy Yankee Announces He's Retiring After Final Album and Global Tour

Daddy Yankee is officially entering his retirement era!

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” the King of Reggaeton said in a statement in a press release, according to Billboard. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”

Legendaddy will be the reggaetonero’s first studio album in 10 years. In conjunction with the new record, the global superstar will hit the road for the La Última Vuelta World Tour, which will be his final tour.

The “Gasolina” rapper also shared the news with a special video message on his official website.

The rapper, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, spoke affectionately to the camera and delivered his message in Spanish. “This career has been a marathon,” the Puerto Rican musician said. “I finally see the end goal. Now I’m going to enjoy with all of you in what you’ve given me.”

Daddy Yankee, whose career has spanned for over three decades, shared the impact that his music has made on the younger generation. "In the barrios where we grew up, the majority of us wanted to be drug dealers," he said. "Today, I go to barrios and caserios, and the majority want to be singers, and that means a lot to me."

Daddy Yankee was responsible for giving the Latin music genre its name in the early ‘90s and bringing it to the global forefront of music with the release and success of his 2004 hit, “Gasolina.” Over the course of his career, the "Dura" rapper has gone on to become one of the best-selling Latin Artists, releasing seven studio albums, and has won a host of awards including Latin GRAMMYs, Billboard Latin Music Awards, Billboard Awards, MTV Awards and Latin American Music Awards. The rapper also shattered records alongside Luis Fonsi with their 2017 hit, "Despacito."

In addition, Daddy Yankee has been credited for his work in the music industry and community. In 2021, the musician was awarded the Agent of Change Award at the 2021 Premios Juventud. The same year, he was awarded the Hall of Fame Award during the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Legendaddy is set to be released on March 24. The La Última Vuelta World Tour will kick off its five-month run on Aug. 10 in Portland, Oregon, and will run through December.