Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam Brought the Fire to Premio Lo Nuestro With Energetic 'Muévelo' Performance

Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam brought their signature flare to the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro.

The reggaetoneros teamed up to energize the crowd at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, delivering a dynamic performance of their new collaboration, "Muévelo."

Nicky was dressed in a black jacket with red lining and black pants, while Yankee looked sleek in a red jacket, black top and pants. The two got the crowd shaking their hips as a slew of dancers, dressed in black-and-white outfits with face masks, red beanies and shoes surrounded them.

Yankee is this year’s most nominated artist, with a total of 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and "Crossover" Collaboration of the Year for "Con Calma" feat. Snow. Jam is also nominated for five awards, including Urban – Male Artist of the Year and Urban – Song of the Year.

Prior to this performance, Yankee sang his new single, "Que Tire Pa’Lante." He stepped out in a showstopping black and silver jacket and neon green shirt. The performance, featuring gas mask-clad dancers, offered an energetic start to the show.

“¡Que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire, que tire pa’ lante!” ¿Quién más se puso a cantar junto a @daddy_yankee? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #PremioLoNuestropic.twitter.com/h4PprTUbzG — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 21, 2020

See more of ET's Premio Lo Nuestro coverage, below.