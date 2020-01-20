Cynthia Erivo Stuns in Hot Pink Gown With Show-Stopping Train at 2020 SAG Awards

Cynthia Erivo is a glamorous goddess at the 2020 SAG Awards.

The Harriet star arrived on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday. Erivo turned heads in a custom Schiaparelli Couture hot pink gown. The look included a pop of red with a color-blocked top, plenty of bling and a show-stopping train!

Erivo stopped to chat with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet and she gushed about how much she loves fashion.

"We all work together to create something because we know it's not just fun for me, it's fun for everyone else," she said of collaborating with her glam team to create the night's look. "I really love it because it's another form of expression so I really do like to dive into it because why not?!"

As for her bling, she said her diamond necklace is "about a million" dollars. "They drip down my back," she showed off with a twirl.

Erivo is nominated for a SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category for her portrayal of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Erivo’s fellow contenders tonight are Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy).

We last saw Erivo at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where she ruled the red carpet in an intricate marble mosaic print Fendi Haute Couture gown.

The actress and singer spoke with ET at the Critics' Choice Awards on possibly achieving EGOT status. If she wins an Oscar this year, she would be the youngest to earn an EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, Tony). Last week, Erivo was nominated for two Academy Awards – one for Best Actress and one for Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote and sang for the Harriet soundtrack.

“I don’t even know if I have the words, ” Erivo told ET ahead of the nomination announcement. “It would mean the world. It really would.”

“It’s insane and weird and crazy, and also to be even thought of in that way,” she added of potentially becoming an EGOT.

Erivo has already taken home an Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony for her performance in the 2016 Broadway revival of The Color Purple.

