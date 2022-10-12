Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Confirm Split After Two Years of Marriage (Exclusive)

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is calling it quits with husband Mike Hill. The 55-year-old reality star and Hill confirmed the split to ET in a statement on Wednesday.

"LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," they shared in an exclusive joint statement. "No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!"

Meanwhile, a source tells ET of Bailey's split from her husband, "Cynthia and Mike have been having issues for a while and tried working on things but weren’t able to come to a resolution. The two have been busy with work and it wasn’t easy on their relationship."

Bailey and Hill first became romantically linked in late 2018 after Bailey's divorce from her first husband, Peter Thomas, in 2016. Shortly after she confirmed her relationship with Hill, Bailey told Bravo, "If I can’t make it with Mike Hill, then I’m just meant to be single for the rest of my life."

Bobby Quillard

The two became engaged in 2018 and were married in October 2020. The wedding in Acworth, Georgia, a celebration with 250 guests, was part of Bailey's sendoff season of RHOA after she announced her departure the following year.

At the time, she faced backlash from fans for throwing such a large party at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In several photos for the event, guests were seen without masks and not following safety protocols.

"We did everything on our end to ensure everyone's safety, from masks, shields, temperature checks," Bailey told Andy Cohen in January 2021. "I had a COVID-19 specialist come and spray the place. With that said, what happened was the only time people were allowed to take their masks off was to eat or drink at the wedding, so that happened. Then a lot of people wanted to take pictures with their masks off. So I wasn't even thinking, 'Of course, now all the pictures are gonna have the masks off.'"

Bailey officially announced her departure from RHOA after 11 seasons with the franchise less than a year later. "Honestly, I have had a good run. It has been 11 years, and it was just time, and I think not only was it time, it was the right time," she told ET's Kevin Frazier in October 2021.

She did, however, leave the door behind her cracked open. When asked if she'd ever return to the series, she told ET, "Absolutely, 100 percent, and that is the great thing about the network, about Bravo. With the Housewives show, people come and go all the time, you have a peach one day, it is gone the next, they give it back to you, you are a friend of the show, it just keeps going."

Since her departure, she appeared in the first season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and has since focused on her acting career, starring in TV movies for Peacock, Lifetime and ALLBLK.