Critics Choice Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Nominees

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards are ready to honor the best television and film of the past year!
The nominations for the TV awards were announced on Monday, with Netflix's Ozark and The Crown leading the pack at six nods apiece. In fact, Netflix had the most nominations of the year at 26, with HBO close behind at 24.
Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America, Schitt’s Creek, and What We Do In The Shadows also had strong showings, with five nominations apiece, while Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America are each up for four awards.
The film nominees will be announced on Feb. 8, and the winners of all categories will be announced at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 7, hosted by Taye Diggs. Ceremony details and the format of this year’s event will be announced at a later date, as health and safety guidelines are taken into consideration.
See the complete list of TV nominees below:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Good Fight
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Perry Mason
This Is Us
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Claire Danes – Homeland
Laura Linney – Ozark
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janet McTeer – Ozark
Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Better Things
The Flight Attendant
Mom
PEN15
Ramy
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria – Brockmire
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Fichtner – Mom
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows
Andrew Rannells – Black Monday
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Lecy Goranson – The Conners
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Jaime Pressly – Mom
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
BEST LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You
Mrs. America
Normal People
The Plot Against America
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Bad Education
Between the World and Me
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Hamilton
Sylvie’s Love
What the Constitution Means to Me
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Boyega – Small Axe
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Chris Rock – Fargo
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird
Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Glynn Turman – Fargo
John Turturro – The Plot Against America
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Betsy Brandt – Soulmates
Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
BEST TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Red Table Talk
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES
The Andy Cohen Diaries
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler
Mapleworth Murders
Nikki Fre$h
Reno 911!
Tooning Out the News
The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards air Sunday, March 7 on The CW.
RELATED CONTENT: