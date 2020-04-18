Cristina Cuomo Shares How She and Chris Are Coping in Double Coronavirus Quarantine (Exclusive)

Cristina Cuomo is taking it day-by-day after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Purist founder and wife of CNN journalist Chris Cuomo shared how she's been coping with the coronavirus, weeks after her husband contracted the flu-like virus.

"I feel pretty good today. Day 18 for him is when I woke [up] with my first symptom, which was basically a sinus-like infection," Cristina told ET's Nischelle Turner via video chat on Friday. "I was highly congested, had a terrible sinus headache, and I just thought, 'You know what, I'm so rundown. I'm not getting enough sleep, I'm feeling a lot of stress from care-giving and managing the kids and my own business that it just caught up with me.'"

"I was already out of my 14-day quarantine as a caregiver, so I thought I'm home free there's no way this is corona," she continued. "And the next morning I woke up without a sense of smell or taste — and I have a very strong sense of smell, so for me not to smell, you know, it felt like the world was falling apart around me."

The mother of three then explained that she experienced "such intense, explosive, negative, sinus energy" and had the doctor give her a vitamin drip at home. She shared that the combination of Vitamin C, D, B, zinc, quinine, glutathione and more made her sinus headache go away within two hours.

"[The doctor] added a little bit of caffeine into that mix and I was able to — my nose wasn't running anymore — I was able to sort of just hang out and respond to emails and texts," Cristina explained.

"Today I woke up feeling so much better. This feels like a head cold, essentially, and I'm doing everything I can to prevent it from getting into my lungs," she said. "These vitamins, these supplements, these homeopathic remedies are all very helpful and this is a trial and error process. But the objective is to build up my immune system, keep it strong, as I did with Chris, so that we come out in a good place and healthier place. You know no side effects, no long-term gut issues. that's the objective."

As for Cristina's husband, Chris tested positive for COVID-19 over two weeks ago, and has been self-quarantining in the family's basement during his battle. Cristina has taken care of him, cooked him meals and helped while trying to remain safe. However, this week she revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

"Chris is now 72 hours without a fever, without medication to tackle a fever," Cristina shared. "So he is now out of the basement."

The additional space, she detailed, was where the journalist would quarantine and had set up his home studio to shoot his show. He's now moved to the living room to help care of their three kids -- 17-year-old daughter Bella, 14-year-old son Mario, and 11-year-old daughter Carolina -- while she quarantines in their bedroom.

"It's become sort of my makeshift [home]. I have my tea kettle. I have my vitamins and everything there, and sort of everything that I need," she said. "And he is now out of quarantine, so he can engage with the kids and help them again."

Cristina said she was "really impressed" with her eldest daughter, who has stepped up to help take care of her siblings while her parents were sick. "The first morning I could barely get out of bed," she recalled. "I was up to FaceTime Carolina and say, 'Go over and get started on school,' but she was already at her computer and Bella had gotten her up, and there was a tray of English muffins and eggs at my door and she had brought me all the other supplements that I had been missing."

Bella also took care of her father and little brother, feeding the dogs and taking care of the household. "She really stepped up in a big way and, you know, sometimes you think they're not paying attention and then you realize they actually have been," the proud mom said with a smile.

Cristina said another perk of being quarantined with her kids is hearing their daily routines like singing and practicing music around the house. "You can be anywhere in the house, you can hear this angel and it just takes me to another place. It's so uplifting. It's one of my favorite things in the whole world," she mused of Bella's singing. "Carolina is doing her little violin lessons in the next room, so you get to sort of experience what they're doing during their school time."

While Chris has now recovered, Cristina noted that they're not able to be around each other yet since he could get reinfected.

"This antibody test that everyone has been anticipating with such excitement actually doesn't really matter, because you are still going to be vulnerable to it if you've had it," she stated. "Maybe to a lesser degree, they just don't know. They don't have any data yet. So we just have to do our best to keep our social distance, stay home, and really take care of yourselves. Now is the time more than ever."

Living a healthy life, and after also battling lyme disease, is why Cristina created her magazine and website, The Purist.

"Having seen others suffer through different ailments, I realize that it's all about our health. If we don't have our health, nothing matters. There's no economy, there's nothing that will survive this," she expressed.

And she's also looking forward to celebrating Earth Day on April 22, noting that she and Purist have a lot of things to look forward to.

"We are constantly writing about wellness, not just our personal wellness but the environment too. So I'm looking forward to talking about what I'm seeing," she shared. "This planet's healing process that it's going through right now and the fact that animals are appearing on the streets in cities because they're coming out of hiding because humans are in isolation now and they're reclaiming their territory, and the skies are clearing and there's blue skies…It's amazing to see nature reclaim the Earth."

