'Crazy, Stupid, Love' Actor and 'ANTM' Alum Lio Tipton Comes Out as Queer and Non-Binary

Lio Tipton has come out as queer and non-binary. The actor shared their truth on Instagram on Wednesday.

Tipton, who also announced they use they/them pronouns, competed on season 11 ofAmerica's Next Top Model in 2008. They went on to pursue acting, and had a memorable role in Crazy, Stupid, Love as Jessica Riley, the teenage babysitter who has a crush on Steve Carell's character.

"Hi. My name is Lio," Tipton wrote on Instagram. "My pronouns are they/them. I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non binary. I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ Lio."

Tipton is one of several performers to come out as non-binary recently. Demi Lovato came out as non-binary last month, announcing their new pronouns of they/them.

"Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," Lovato said on their podcast 4D With Demi Lovato.

The former Disney star added, "With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

