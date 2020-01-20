Courteney Cox Kept Liking Photos of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Reunion

It seems Courteney Cox was just as obsessed with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's SAG Awards reunion as we were.

Aniston and Pitt's run-in backstage at the awards show on Sunday had the world shook -- but Cox apparently couldn't get enough of it. The 55-year-old actress "liked" a slew of photos of the reunion posted by popular Instagram account Comments By Celebs -- and fans took note.

Cox has been one of Aniston's closest friends for decades after co-starring on Friends together -- and while she shared her subtle support for her bestie on social media, other stars weren't as discreet. Stars like Rumer Willis, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jordin Sparks and more all shared their commentary on the reunion on Instagram.

Aniston and Pitt's reunion wasn't the only thing that made headlines on Sunday night, as video also circulated of Pitt's sweet reaction to his ex's acceptance speech after she won Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show.

When Aniston caught up with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey right after her moving speech, she refused to believe that Pitt had been emotional while watching her accept her SAG Award.



"No! Psh," she replied in disbelief.



"What does it feel like to have his love and support, all your friends' love and support?" Hickey asked Aniston.

"It means everything, we all grew up together, this whole room," the actress replied. "That's why their performances just move me and excite me and allow me to be here. It's fantastic. We're part of a community together and now we get to get back to work. We're up at 4 and we're there for 16 hours and we rinse and repeat, and it's a lot of work so it's nice to have a night where you get to dress up and celebrate each other and go back to the hair and makeup truck, learn your monologues."

Aniston and Pitt split in 2005 after five years of marriage. See more on the former couple in the video below.